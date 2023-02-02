Dawson Springs Planter’s Bank branch recently donated $8,420.71 along with collected pantry items to the Dawson Area Personal Services Food Bank (DAPS).
Anita Black, the Planter’s Bank branch manager in Dawson Springs, said the donation was part of the bank’s Season of Giving.
“We have been part of Planter’s Bank for 10 years, and this was our 10th Season of Giving campaign,” she said.
Planters Bank Season of Giving is a bank tradition that’s goal is to support community organizations.
Along with accepting cash donations, the bank branch also accepted grocery items like canned goods and dry goods.
“Things you would have in your pantry is what we collected,” said Black.
DAPS is a food bank that provides food to Dawson Springs and the surrounding areas for anyone in need. DAPS is supported by donations, monetary and food, from local churches, businesses, organizations, and individuals.
Planters Bank donated around $102,902.28 across 12 community organizations throughout western Kentucky and Tennessee.
Planters Bank CEO Elizabeth McCoy said they selected organizations to support that they knew they could make twice the impact.
“We collected items in donation drives for 3 months in all of our branches,” she said. “Then, we matched those donations’ monetary value with our own dollar-for-dollar donations, resulting in over $100,000 in checks to local groups.”
Black said the Dawson Springs bank branch chose DAPS to support this year because of the impact the December 2021 tornado had on the food bank.
“I feel like our campaign was successful,” she said. “We had many donations from the community for grocery items and many cash donations.”
