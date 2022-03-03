The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:

• Amelia Purdon, was charged, March 1, for trafficking cerfentanil or fentanyl derivatives.

• Jacorion Murray, was charged, March 1, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

• Michael H. Phebus, was charged, March 1, for failure to appear in court, possession of contaminated substances in the first degree/ first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Randy McClurg, was charged, January 19, for failure to comply with an order to remove health nuisances, and failure to appear in court.

• Tyriek L. Palmer, was charged, March 1, for failure to appear in court.