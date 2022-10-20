During the Monday night city council meeting in Madisonville, a resolution was passed authorizing Mayor Kevin Cotton to enter into an agreement with the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security (KOHS) to executive any documents which are deemed necessary by KOHS to facilitate and administer an application under the Homeland Security Grant Program.
City of Madisonville IT Director, Jeff Bell, shared that they are simply asking for permission to apply for the grant.
“We’ve come up with roughly $60,000 worth of funds that we could apply. There’s a $5,000 three day training program that we are going to apply for, which we have never done this before. I think it’s a win-win for us, and hopefully it will help us with some of the expenses that we are paying right now.”
According to Bell, the grant program is a yearly match. The first year is a 10% match, the second year is a 20% match, the third year is a 30% match and so on. The program is a five year grant in which the city will have to re-apply for each year.
City council voted and all agreed, motion passed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.