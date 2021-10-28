This Friday, October 29, the Madisonville Elks Lodge #738 will be hosting its second annual fall chili supper event. In 2019, it was for members-only but this year the doors will be open to all.
For six dollars per person, you will receive a bowl of chili, or chili dog, a drink and a brownie for dessert. There will be a chili-fixin bar, with cheese, jalapenos, chips and more, to dress it up to your liking.
“We are expecting about 100 people to come out Friday evening,” JR Bone, Elks Lodge Member stated. “We are excited to invite the community this year. We will be following all COVID-mandates as well.”
There will be a 60-40 split raffle. Sixty% of the proceeds will be divided among three winners, and the remaining forty% will go back to the lodge to be used towards different charities. All of those proceeds will go to the Elks Christmas baskets for the needy. Tickets are $10 each, or three for $25. The drawing will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, you need not be present to collect the winnings.
The event will be held at the lodge, 901 Princeton Road, Madisonville, starting at 5 p.m.
For more information please call JR Bone, 270-821-3702.
