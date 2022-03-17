Although the Irish are known for being drinkers, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Office of Highway Safety is reminding motorists that buzzed driving is still drunk driving.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said as we work on getting back to normal in light of the pandemic, he wants to encourage Kentuckians to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day safely.
“If you plan to drink alcohol, plan for a safe ride home by designating a sober driver,” he said.
Over the past three years, KYTC has reported 38 crashes statewide related to a drunk driver on St. Patrick’s Day, resulting in 14 injuries and one death.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said impairment begins with one drink.
“Alcohol not only impairs your driving skills — it hinders your judgment — so don’t wait until you’ve been drinking to find a sober driver,” he said.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, on average, one person is killed every 52 minutes in a drunken-driving crash in the United States. Last year, more than 15% of deaths on Kentucky roadways were due to a drunk driver.
“These are not just numbers,” said Gray. “These are people — mothers, daughters, sons, fathers — who never made it home to their loved ones due to someone’s choice to drink and drive. Any number above zero is unacceptable.”
The NHTSA and KYTC have a few recommendations to prevent tragedies from occurring this holiday.
Before leaving to celebrate, plan a way to get home at the end of the night, and if you are impaired, use a ride-booking company, taxi, call a sober friend, or use public transportation. If you see an impaired driver, pull over and contact law enforcement at 1-800-222-5555 or 911; if you know someone about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements; and wear a seat belt.
Gray said drunk driving crashes are 100% preventable.
“With all the sober ride options available, there is never an excuse for driving after drinking. Don’t be the reason someone — including yourself — doesn’t get home safely,” he said.
