The Lions Club of Madisonville will have its Pancake Day fundraiser on Friday, April 21. Breakfast will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lions Club building on 505 Hospital Drive.
Current Lions Club President Rufus Baker said they will have both carryout and dine-in options.
“That is how we have done it in the past, and the pandemic shut that down,” he said.
Not much has changed for this year’s pancake day. Baker said if the order is to go, they will get three pancakes, two sausages, a syrup packet, butter, utensils, and either a small milk or orange juice, depending on what the person wants.
For those eating in, he said it much the same, but they would be able to get more pancakes and have coffee available as well.
The club asks that anyone who has a large order, 10 or more, be patient. If they have extra people helping that day, they will try to deliver breakfast, but it depends on how many people show up to help.
He said last year, they sold 1,164 tickets, or at least that was how many were redeemed.
“There may have been more that did make donations and didn’t come to eat,” said Baker.
That is a little less than what they had before COVID-19, but he is hoping that since people will know about the pancake day this year, more people will come.
The money raised from the pancake day will go towards the club’s charitable work, which is related to eyesight.
“We provide eyeglasses mainly to children but also adults who need them but can’t afford them. We do eye exams at all the elementary schools and the preschools here in Hopkins County,” said Baker.
They also help support the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation, which provides eye surgeries for those who can’t afford them.
Tickets are on sale now for $6 per ticket and can be purchased from any Lions Club member. Baker said tickets can also be purchased the day of.
