The Hopkins County Family YMCA will be hosting a free Ladies Night event, February 18, from 5-8 p.m. The event will offer a 20-30 minute fitness class teaser for everyone to sample, along with local vendors in attendance, healthy snacks to enjoy and door prizes to win.
Class offerings will include Tabata, Cycling, Dance3Fit, Yoga, Body Pump, Forever Fit (50+), Turn Up Fitness and HIIT.
Participants will be able to have a guided tour of the facility and speak with staff about options for healthy lifestyle options that are available through the YMCA. Child care will be available for those who need it so that everyone can enjoy a night out.
“Anyone who attends will get a free one month membership and we will be waiving the joining fee,” Director of Community Health, Angela Carter said.
Reservations are not required, but encouraged. The first 20 ladies to register will receive a complimentary goody bag.
