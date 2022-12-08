It was shared during the Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, this past Tuesday, Dawson Springs will be holding a ‘Tornado Candle Light Service’ Saturday, December 10, at the City Park, in Dawson Springs.
“It will take place at 6p.m., and everyone is invited to be there,” Magistrate Charlie Beshears said.
There will also be a Trail Town Dance at the Community Center Saturday evening from 5-9p.m. if you would rather.
For more information on other celebrations or events going on surrounding the one year-post tornado in Dawson Springs please visit the Dawson Springs Facebook Page.
