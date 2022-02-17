Jason Catron & his Little Big Band will be performing “The Nashville Songbook” Friday night at The Glema Mahr Center for The Arts, located at 2000 College Drive in Madisonville, starting at 7:30 p.m.
Catron began his love for singing at age two and has flourished every since. His first song was “Jesus Loves Me” at his small church in Kentucky, where he grew up. It was then, that his parents recognized his natural gift for singing and eventually enrolled him in formal voice lessons by age seven. The next year Jason started singing professionally, and continued singing all through his formative years in churches, political events, musical theater productions, and touring regionally doing solo shows as well as hosting his own 30 minute variety tv show throughout high school that aired in the tri-state region.
Eventually he enrolled at Belmont University in Nashville, where he studied Music Business. After he graduated college he spent a few years working in artist management until one day he decided to quit his day job and pursue music full time. The next day, he was asked to sing on the “Hour of Power” at the then famous Crystal Cathedral, where he became the biggest selling artist for the Cathedral. Jason spent the next few years touring as a solo artist all over the world, getting his name out there.
“I’m so excited to bring “The Nashville Songbook” to the Glema Mahr on Friday night,” Catron said. “Being a Kentucky boy, it means the world that the first show off this new record would be in Kentucky! It’s going to be a fun and special night full of treasured, classic songs rebirthed in a fresh and fun way, and my little big band is sure to have you on your feet.”
Throughout 2022, Jason and team will be releasing singles from the project with an estimated full record release scheduled for later this year. The record will feature 12 songs, some couple duets, with world-class arrangements by Jim Gray (Andrea Bocelli, Miranda Lambert, Imagine Dragons), and is sure to be a classic in the making.
For information on how to purchase tickets, call 270-821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org and go to the Box Office Page. At this time, masks are required for all shows. Seating for this concert will be in the auditorium.
