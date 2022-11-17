Police Report
The Madisonville Police Department has released the following report:
Roy H. Geary, was charged, November 15, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Jonathan R. Hohmer, was charged, November 15, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence, resulting in a minor injury.
Haverd Lewis, was charged, November 15, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence, resulting in a minor injury.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
Tesla S. Scott, of Princeton, KY, was charged, November 14, 2022, for theft by unlawful taking and shoplifting of more than $500.
Brian Rice, of Princeton, KY, was charged, November 14, 2022, for theft by unlawful taking and shoplifting of more than $500.
