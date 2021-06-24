Mayor Chris Smiley called a special meeting of the Dawson Springs City Council on Monday evening in order to discuss and vote on the financing of the additional municipal location at 100 East Arcadia Avenue.
The council had voted 3-2 to acquire the second location at a meeting on Oct. 14. At that time, the city applied to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Office of Rural Development for $100,000 for the purpose of purchasing the former 5/3 Bank building.
In February, Jared Nelson, a community development specialist with the Pennyrile Area Development District, informed those taking part in a virtual meeting that the city had applied for funding in the amount of $100,000 with an interest rate of 2.125% over a 40-year term.
However, due to the lack of urgency within that process, council members have now voted to withdraw that application upon Smiley’s recommendation.
The council will instead seek financing through the local branch of Planters Bank.
“I asked Janet (Dunbar, City Clerk) if she could find another $25,000 to put down, which would make us borrow $75,000 instead of $100,000, and make this loan at Planters Bank for 2.5% interest fixed for 10 years,” said Smiley.
Smiley said he recently spoke with the USDA, which recommended that the city continue its pursuit of a grant totaling $50,000.
“It was suggested that we drop the loan part, but stay in the running for the $50,000 grant-free money,” said Smiley.
“If we do get the $50,000 grant?” asked councilman Kenny Mitchell.
“We can pay that towards the loan at any time,” said Smiley.
“If we get the $50,000, that’s even better — it’ll make the loan for $25,000,” said council member Mark McGregor.
McGregor made a motion to add $25,000 to the proposed down payment, which passed with no opposition.
Although Mitchell was not present at the October meeting and subsequently did not vote in favor to purchase the building, he made the motion to borrow the $75,000 from Planters Bank in order to follow through with the contracted acquisition. His motion passed unanimously.
The council was asked about the condition of the pool at the city park after adjournment. According to Smiley, American Leak Detectors — a Louisville firm charged with finding an apparent leak last week — informed the city late during the business day on Monday that there are two leaks in the pipes running underneath the pool. The leaks will cost an estimated $16,800 to repair.
As of press time, the city has made no public announcement regarding a timeline for repairs.
