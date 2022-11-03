Dawson Springs Police Officer Jim Saddler has made the School Resource Officer position his own as the first SRO for the Dawson Springs Independent School District.
In 2018, the school system and the police department decided they needed to create an SRO position after the shooting at Marshall County High School. Saddler went to Dawson for the interview and not even halfway home he got a call asking if he wanted the job.
“I interviewed, got halfway to Madisonville, and turned around and came back to the sign papers,” he said.
Saddler was sworn in as a Dawson Springs Police Officer, bringing over 30 years of law enforcement experience to the position.
Saddler started his law enforcement career in July 1985 with the Owensboro Police Department. For 13 years he worked patrol, then in 1998, he moved into juvenile investigation.
“I did that for about two years, and then I went back to patrol,” he said. “During my patrol stint, I was on the color guard for a few years.”
In 1998 while in Owensboro, Saddler helped start an emergency response team after a shooting and hostage situation. He was an entry man and served as the team’s sniper for seven years.
“I served on the tactical team from 1998 until 2005, when I retired,” he said.
After retiring from the Owensboro Police Department, he went to work for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and was there for 10 years. He continued his sniper duties for them and served as a road deputy his entire time with the sheriff’s office.
Saddler did some private security for three years after retiring from the sheriff’s office but didn’t like it much.
Around the same time, he got married to a woman who was a teacher in Madisonville and heard about the School Resource Officer position for the Dawson Springs Schools. Saddler started as SRO for the schools in October 2018.
His role at the school is to be a liaison between the schools and police department and to help the school with law enforcement matters, not discipline. For the students, he sees his role primarily as a mentor.
“I encourage them to stay in school and get an education, encourage them to figure out early on in their life what they want to do,” he said.
He is on a first-name basis with a lot of the students and has come to view the students as his own kids.
“A lot of kids today need a positive role model,” said Saddler.
His job is a little different than most because he covers not only the middle/high school but the elementary school as well.
Saddler said he will spend most of the day walking between the campuses and checking the doors. He said wherever there is a large group of kids, that is where he tries to be.
His office is close to the gym, cafeteria or Multi-Purpose Room, and the high school lobby.
“You have your gym, lobby, and MPR all right here together. If anything were to go down it is going to be in this area, so I can react within seconds,” said Saddler.
In between walking the halls, he will monitor the cameras for both schools, then around lunchtime will try to visit with the kids. Saddler said he makes a point to talk to the little kids and show them that police officers are not bad.
“It is vital if you deal with those little kids that they know you are a friend because it sticks with them,” he said.
Saddler had some resistance to him being part of the school when he first started from some of the older kids.
“I had a few of them that didn’t want me here,” he said.
One kid, in particular, would oink at Saddler whenever they passed each other at school. Saddler said he tried to let the kid know that he was a friend and having worked patrol he had heard it all before. Nothing the kid said would get to him.
“I ended up winning him over,” said Saddler.
He found out that the kid liked to bow hunt, but his family couldn’t afford the equipment, so Saddler went home and got one of his bows and gave it to the kid. The student realized Saddler wasn’t there to cause trouble, so he started talking to Saddler and they became friends.
“I kind of won him over by not giving him a hard time,” he said.
He said in the past, being an SRO meant you probably weren’t good at your job but now they are the most well trained to do their job.
“Most police are a jack of all trades. If you aren’t when you go in, you are when you come out,” said Saddler.
He takes the knowledge he has gained over the years and transferred it to the school by knowing how to see problems and deal with them. Although Dawson doesn’t have many troubled kids, all kids are vulnerable to something.
“If you can get to these children early and befriend them, you may stop a crime 10 years down the road,” said Saddler.
