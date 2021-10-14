Hopkins County Sheriff’s Offic
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Wednesday:
Michael Gray, 40, of Providence, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Adam Strader, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and prescription controlled substance not in proper container.
Robert Gatlin, 56, of Madisonville, was served a warrant on Tuesday for fourth-degree assault. He also was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and prescription substance not in proper container.
Bradley McClain, 36, of Earlington, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Nicholas Littlefield, 26, of Owensboro, was charged Tuesday with flagrant non-support and failure to appear.
Samuel Coto, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with fourth-degree assault, first-degree strangulation and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Stephen Householder, 51, of Clay City, was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and prescription substance not in proper container.
Kenneth Hoge, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, prescription substance not in proper container and tampering with physical evidence.
Maria Faith, 54, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and prescription substance not in proper container.
Kristen Smith, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana, third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and prescription substance not in proper container.
Deandre Bess, 30, of Providence, was charged Tuesday with third-degree criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana and failure to appear.
Warren Stegman, 44, of Earlington, was charged Tuesday with public intoxication.
