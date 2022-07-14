Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton spoke during yesterday’s Lions Club luncheon sharing the city’s challenges, struggles, successes and hopes of what’s to come for the future of Madisonville and Hopkins County.
Cotton reflected over the past few years sharing that despite COVID, Madisonville has been improving, growing and succeeding in multiple areas across the city.
There have been 318 new business licenses which is a 41% increase over the past year, 10 commercial building permits, which is a 25% increase over the past year, more than 1 million dollars worth of drugs were seized thanks to the Madisonville Police Department, more than 1,500 calls were received and responded to thanks to the Madisonville Fire Department, more than 14 million pounds of trash was collected and hauled away thanks to the Madisonville Public Works Department, more than 1.5 billion gallons of water was treated thanks to the Madisonville Water Filter Plant, and according to Cotton, the list goes on.
Along with taking care of the present day Madisonville, Cotton spoke to how he wants to grow and expand in the future. Looking ahead, and how we can make this town a better and bigger place for our kids and grandkids to grow up and enjoy.
“Our services are growing. Progress is happening,” Cotton said. “There’s more job availability right now than we have ever had, however, we’re struggling to fill the jobs that we have at our fingertips.”
There needs to be more infrastructure in place in order to house more people who can come in to fill these open job positions. The North end is at capacity. Prices are increasing, rates are going up. Until more infrastructure is put into place, growth will either slow down or become stagnant.
Cotton shared with guests that ideas are in place and things are moving in the right direction, just not at the pace in which he desires.
According to the most recent census, Madisonville is just over 20,000 people, which is the magic number when it comes to big name retailers and restaurants wanting to come to a “small town”. The future is bright for Madisonville. Changes are coming. Growth is happening. Stay tuned.
