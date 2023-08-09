In some school districts, it’s called an “Open House.” In others, it’s referred to as “Meet the Teacher Night.” In the Dawson Springs Independent School, students and staff kick-off the beginning of each school year with a “Back-to-School Bash.”
Teachers, administrators and classified staff members will host this year’s Back-to-School Bash on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 5-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room of the Jr. Sr. High. And, for the second year in a row, all school supplies (with the exception of backpacks for students in grades 6-12), will be provided.
All the school supplies were donated due to a collaborative effort between the Dawson Springs Rotary Club and the district’s Family Resource Youth Services Center, or FRYSC.
“Dawson Springs Rotary Club is very excited to be able to partner with FRYSC, assisting with all school supplies again financially for every child enrolled at DSISD,” said Rotarian Tabatha Adams, who also serves as Past President of the club. “It started last year when we applied for disaster fund grants to help financially assist, due to having so many families exhausted at the cost of rebuilding since the 2021 tornado, and other families just struggling to make ends meet with an ever-increasing cost of living.”
“We were granted $20,000 from Rotary District 6710 on a school grant written by myself to help our families,” Adams continued. “Last year, we provided over $13,000 in school supplies, and this year, we will be using the remainder of the $7,000 to assist.”
Helping Panther families is what FRYSC is all about. “As a FRYSC assistant last year, my first experience with working with the Rotary was at our Back to School Bash,” explained Shannon Garrett, FRYSC Coordinator. “I was blown away when I found out that the Rotary club president had applied for a $20,000 grant that covered all of our school supplies for over 540 students.”
“Since stepping into the very large footsteps of our previous coordinator, Jonathon Storms, it’s made me realize even more how much the Rotary does for our school and community,” said Garrett. “At the end of last school year, Tabatha contacted me to let me know they still had about $7,000 left from the grant to go toward this year’s school supplies.”
The partnership between Rotary and FRYSC has proven to be a blessing for Panther students and their families. “Recently, I sent her an Amazon list of supplies and they have already begun rolling in,” Garrett said of her teamwork with Adams. “FRYSC was able to purchase or have the rest of the school supplies donated to get us going this year.”
The district’s principals are elated that the cooperation between Rotary and FRYSC has been fruitful for another year. “This means that our parents and guardians don’t have to worry about purchasing the supplies for our students,” said Jennifer Ward, Principal of Dawson Springs Elementary. “They can focus more on preparing the kiddos for school and getting them ready for the first day.”
“When these entities can do this, it takes a burden off the parents,” agreed Todd Marshall, Principal of Dawson Springs Jr./Sr. High School. “This is a shining example of our ‘Tradition of Success;’ the schools, FRYSC, Rotary, and the community coming together to see that no student goes without the supplies needed for school.”
Panther students will be able to collect these school supplies as they meet their teachers at the Back-to-School Bash.
“I can’t wait to see you at the Back-to-School Bash--I hope you are all ready for an awesome year here at DSES,” said Ward, extending an invitation to the bash to her students.
Marshall is equally as excited to embark on the new school session.
“I am looking forward to this school year--number 30 for me,” he said. “We have a great community that backs our school and our students--we couldn’t be the success that we are without that support from home.”
Ward has an unique perspective on the cooperation between the local Rotary Club and FRYSC in her capacities as a Rotarian and school administrator.
“As a Rotarian here in Dawson Springs, it is so important to create, maintain, and nurture connections between our community, homes, and school,” she concluded. “Being an active member of our local Rotary Club and an administrator at our school system, I am able to keep the connections going and moving forward.”
