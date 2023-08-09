In some school districts, it’s called an “Open House.” In others, it’s referred to as “Meet the Teacher Night.” In the Dawson Springs Independent School, students and staff kick-off the beginning of each school year with a “Back-to-School Bash.”

Teachers, administrators and classified staff members will host this year’s Back-to-School Bash on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 5-7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room of the Jr. Sr. High. And, for the second year in a row, all school supplies (with the exception of backpacks for students in grades 6-12), will be provided.