Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan announced the following activities on Wednesday:
• Mallory B. Baldwin was charged on Saturday with operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• James M. Conley was charged on Tuesday with failure to appear.
• Tyler Nobles was charged on Tuesday with failure to appear.
• Timothy A. Gunn was charged on Tuesday with failure to appear.
• Steven P. Ford was charged on Tuesday on a probation violation for technical violation, non-payment of fines and failure to appear.
• David Michael Filpek was charged on Tuesday with following another car too closely, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
• Ashlee Jordan Strickland was charged on Tuesday with disorderly conduct and public intoxication with a controlled substance (excluding alcohol).
• Shelly Dunlap was charged on Tuesday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excluding alcohol).
• Nicole M. Mitchell was charged on Tuesday with failure to appear.
• Roy Vanburen was charged on Tuesday with trafficking in marijuana, trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in meth.
• James Dylan Posey was charged on Tuesday with failure to appear.
• Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson reported the following activities on Wednesday:
• Aaron J. Williams was charged on Thursday with a felony probation violation.
• Chris Moon was charged on Friday with assault with minor injury.
• Russell W. Terry was charged on Monday with failure to appear.
• Zachary R. McKenney was charged on Monday with contempt of court/libel/slander.
