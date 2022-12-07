Saturday marks the first anniversary of the E-4 tornado that rocked Dawson Springs.
The Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church will be hosting a “Thanksgiving/Memorial Service” on Dec. 10, according to the church’s pastor, Jeff Winfrey. “Singing prayer, and a message of hope is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. with an open house and refreshments from 4 to 5:30 p.m.”
The Dawson Springs Primitive Baptist Church is located at 101 East Walnut Street.
The Dawson Springs Rotary Club has also planned an observance for Saturday. The organization will hold a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. near the memorial the club unveiled last month at the Dawson Springs City Park.
“Candles will be provided to the public from the Dawson Springs Rotary Club,” announced President Tabatha Adams. “Please come and help us remember those precious lives tragically lost on the one year anniversary, while we also celebrate the spirit of a community that has survived.”
