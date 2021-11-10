Local veterans with a hankering for breakfast can take advantage of a free meal being offered by local McDonald’s franchisees tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 11.
Princeton-based McEnaney, which owns McDonald’s locations in Princeton, Marion, Eddyville and Providence, as well as two stores in both Hopkinsville and Madisonville, will join with other franchise locations by offering both retired and active duty military service personnel the breakfast combo of their choice on Veterans Day.
The offer is good from 6 to 10:30 a.m. only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.