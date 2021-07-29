The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Wednesday:
Michelle Stephens, 43, of Earlington, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, contempt of court and failure to appear.
Nicholes Shanks, 31, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Gwendolyn Browning, 41, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Jerry McGregor, 32, of Powderly, was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
