One Webster County family spent this Thanksgiving desperately looking for their loved one.
According to family, Graham Collins Watson, of Providence, was last seen at around 11 p.m. on Monday in Providence. Since that time family have been unable to reach him.
The Webster County Sheriff’s Department is handling the case/
Watson is described as being 5’8” and 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black Hollister shirt and black Air Force One tennis shoes.
If you’ve seen Watson or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact his family at 270-584-3640.
