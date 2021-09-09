A father and son team is hoping to provide a boost to the economy in Dawson Springs while simultaneously sharing their expertise.
Tradewater Guns & Ammo, LLC, opened its doors last week to customers. Located at 314 West Arcadia Avenue, the store is owned and operated by Rocky Howton and his son, Robin Howton — both native Dawsonians.
The senior Howton gained his knowledge in firearms during his career in law enforcement.
“I’ve been involved with guns all of my life,” said Rocky.
Now retired, he was once the firearms instructor for the Princeton Police Department during his 27 years on the force.
“When I retired in 2015, I moved back home,” Rocky said. “We just wanted to open a gun store here to have another business in the community.”
Rocky interrupted his retirement with service to a couple of regional police departments, most recently affiliated with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.
“I worked with the Christian County Sheriff’s Department until we sat down and finally decided to do this,” he said. “I worked in and around other people who have had gun stores and it’s just something that we both love.”
Robin, an avid hunter and fisherman, was raised in Dawson Springs and has remained in the area throughout his entire adulthood. He and his wife, Kari, are raising their daughters Lexie and McKinley here. Both girls are Panthers at Dawson Springs Independent Schools.
Tradewater Guns & Ammo, LLC, is open on Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.
