The Hopkins County Job Expo has an upcoming job fair scheduled for Tuesday, June 27.
The job fair will be held at the Ballard Convention Center at two different times throughout the day, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Hopkins County Job Expo has an upcoming job fair scheduled for Tuesday, June 27.
The job fair will be held at the Ballard Convention Center at two different times throughout the day, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m.
Melanie Tapp, a member of the Hopkins County Job Expo committee, said the event is aimed at connecting individuals with career opportunities in fields such as manufacturing, distribution and general labor.
“This new event is set to be a significant gathering of industry-leading companies eager to hire talented individuals and contribute to the local workforce,” she said. “The Job Fair presents a unique opportunity for job seekers to explore a wide range of positions and industries all under one roof.”
Attendees will have the chance to interact directly with the hiring manager, submit resumes, and engage in meaningful conversations about potential roles and career paths. This event adds a unique touch by offering two sessions throughout the day to allow job seekers to come before and after work.
Tapp said manufacturing and distribution companies are integral to the economic development of the region because they offer stable employment and the opportunity for growth.
“By attending the Job Fair, candidates can discover a variety of positions available, including machine operators, assemblers, warehouse associates, quality control technicians, and production supervisors,” she said. “These roles often provide competitive wages, benefits, and opportunities for skills development and advancement.”
Job seekers are encouraged to bring multiple copies of their resumes and dress professionally.
Anyone interested in attending the job fair can pre-register online for quick entrance into the event at https://tinyurl.com/r6rvtfny. Any employer interested in participating in the job fair to showcase job opportunities can sign up at https://tinyurl.com/bdeu7mf5.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Community calendar
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.