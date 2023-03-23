The Hopkins County Humane Society will have a nail trim event for all dogs and cats this Saturday. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Barks and Bubbles Spa in Earlington. The cost is $10.
Humane Society Executive Director Dustin Potenza said trimming pets’ nails is important, especially for indoor pets, because if not trimmed, the nail could grow and hook into the pad or their paw.
“For indoor/outdoor cats, it’s not really necessary because they will keep their nails down pretty low while they are outside,” he said. “Indoor cats, if you don’t have scratching surfaces for them, their nails are continuously growing.”
He said it is a good idea to check on your pet’s nails to make sure they are not curling or getting too long.
The nail trim clinic is open to all cats and dogs, but if a pet behaves badly, the nail trimmer won’t be able to trim your animal’s nails.
Potenza said the process should not take longer than 10 minutes for cats and dogs. This is a walk-in event, but they do ask that everyone stays in their vehicles, and they will bring people in one at a time.
“That just helps maintain peace among the animal guests while they are there,” he said. “The owner can remain there while we are actively trimming the nails, but if the animal behaves better without the owner, we may ask the owner to step out just for a minute.”
All the proceeds for the nail trim event will go towards the Hopkins County Humane Society.
Barks and Bubbles Spa is located at 122 S. Lee Trover Todd Highway in Earlington. For more information, follow the Hopkins County Humane Society on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.