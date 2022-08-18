During last week’s Madisonville Tourism Advisory meeting, changes to how funds are utilized and accessed were discussed and approved by board members.
Moving forward there will no longer be un-designated funds in the tourism account, and a new motion made was that restaurant tax funds are to be used for city infrastructure/tourism related events that do not use outside agencies.
The board also stated that the usage request of the tax monies must be presented and approved to the Tourism Advisory Board prior to being allocated. This will be the new ongoing policy unless it is brought up to change at a future time.
“We have been able to make infrastructure advances and increase the quality of life by allocating these funds for some of these projects that without this tax we would not have been able to do this,” Mayor Kevin Cotton said.
Motion for this new policy was made and approved by all board members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.