Co-Pastor Laura Berry has turned the Revival Center in Dawson Springs into a full relief shelter for all those who have been affected by Friday night’s tornado. Dawson Springs is still without power, but the Revival Center has heaters, water, food and can provide a roof over someone’s head if they need it.
“We have stuff setup for anyone and everyone,” Berry said. “We are preparing to help people not only today, but six months down the road, one year down the road, it is going to be a long road.”
Inside the Revival Center there are designated spots for people to spend the night, which a few people have already. There are grab and go items for those on foot who are just passing through. Signs out front are there to let people know that help is available, as there is no way to call or get a hold of anyone right now.
“My kids are worried about their friends. We have no way to get in touch with any of them. We are a close knit community here in Dawson, we take care of our own.”
Dawson Springs, a small town, with a population of just about 2,700 people, everybody knows everybody. According to Berry, even if it wasn’t your house that got hit, everyone is still deeply affected in one way or another.
Looking to still bring some holiday cheer to Dawson, Berry shared that Santa is coming to town Dec. 23, at 10 a.m. The Grinch will be joining him to take photos with the kids. Semi-trailers filled with toys will be bringing the joy of Christmas to the community. Please show up and let Santa bless your family with gifts for Christmas. There will also be another Christmas toy event at The Revival Center in January, date is to be announced.
