Madisonville Community College has released the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.
Students named to the Dean’s List earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester and were enrolled in 12 or more credit hours at the 100-level or higher, excluding developmental courses.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley said they are proud to recognize the students’ accomplishments and congratulate them on a successful fall semester.
“We look forward to watching their future successes,” she said.
The list of students on the Dean’s List from Hopkins County are:
Brooke Adams
Landon Adams
Avery Adkins
Joy Alexander
Molly Bachman
Michael Bailey
Glenn Ball
Rebecca Bean
Lynn Beringer
Alyssa Blanchard
Ben Blandfort
Olivia Boaz
Drew Boslooper
Molly Bradley
Angelina Brasher
Jessie Brasher
Skye Bratcher
Jessica Brewer
Joshua Brown
Joshua Browning
Kamden Bunch
Madison Burbage
Whitney Burton
Keiana Caldwell
Ka’Bria Carr
Riley Carroll
Ashton Carroll-Curl
Alexander Cartner
Krista Cavanaugh
Luka Celik
Caroline Clarke
Thomas Cobb
Samuel Coleman
Natalie Collier
Rachel Compton
Meckenzie Creekmur
Kylie Crook
Carrington Crowell
Allie Culbertson
Hilary Curneal
Jeshua De Leon
Kaci Devine
Maria Diaz
Tanesha DiMaggio Pennington
Derek Duncan
Brayden Durham
Jaclyn Egbert
Taylor Egbert
Kaylee Evans
Matalie Fain
Tristan Foster
James Frasher
Garrett Gardner
DeAnna Garrity
Hannah Garrott
Alysia Gentry
Hunter Goodwin
Nettaea Greene
Wesley Greene
Tyler Hale
Makenna Hargis
Janet Head
Kayda Heggen
Sydnee Herring
Rachel Herron
Gracie Higgs
Elaina Hopkins
Haley Hopper
Michael Howton
Ellie Hughes
Samantha Huskey
Lauren Ingram
Alexandria Ipock-Groves
Courtney Irvin
Mary Johnson
DeAsia Johnson
Madisyn Johnson
Mallory Knight
Carrie Kovach
Braxton Langston
Maggie Larkins
Elizabeth Larkins
Baylie Lusk
Carson Mackey
Riley Marsh
Emilee Martin
Madyson Martin
Mitchell Mayes
Charles Mcelroy
Halyn Mcknight
John Melton
Ivy Milner
Ashley Moore
David Moore
Candice Morgan
Maryann Morris
Brandon Mosbey
Trace Myers
Amelia Newcom
Kayla Nichols
Desiree Oates
Jordan Opalek
Joseph O’Reilly
Parker Payton
Aaron Pendley
Alexander Pendley
Eric Perez
Charles Phelps
Jedidiah Plunkett
Jason Putman
Robin Putty
Ryder Ramsey
Dillon Richey
Theresa Roberts
Cassandra Rodgers
Mallory Rodgers
Laura Russ
Kendra Russell
Kaitlyn Sabin
Allisyn Sabo
Ashly Samuel
Brittney Samuel-Galbraith
Madeline Siddon
Mariah Simpson-Dalton
Joseph Smiley
Brayden Smith
Taylor Smith
September Stewart
Maxxwell Stobaugh
Emily Strahl
Addison Tate
Nicholas Teague
Wyatt Thomas
Bobby Thorpe
Carson Tidwell
Nicholas Tooley
Amy Townsell
Chelsea Vickery
Angel Wadlington
Stephen Wagoner
Brytton Walker
Abigail Ward
Leon Wheatley
Christopher Wheeler II
Tamara Whitaker
Abigail Wittmer
Rachel Young
Adrian Zaragoza
