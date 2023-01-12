Madisonville Community College has released the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.

Students named to the Dean’s List earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester and were enrolled in 12 or more credit hours at the 100-level or higher, excluding developmental courses.

MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley said they are proud to recognize the students’ accomplishments and congratulate them on a successful fall semester.

“We look forward to watching their future successes,” she said.

The list of students on the Dean’s List from Hopkins County are:

Brooke Adams

Landon Adams

Avery Adkins

Joy Alexander

Molly Bachman

Michael Bailey

Glenn Ball

Rebecca Bean

Lynn Beringer

Alyssa Blanchard

Ben Blandfort

Olivia Boaz

Drew Boslooper

Molly Bradley

Angelina Brasher

Jessie Brasher

Skye Bratcher

Jessica Brewer

Joshua Brown

Joshua Browning

Kamden Bunch

Madison Burbage

Whitney Burton

Keiana Caldwell

Ka’Bria Carr

Riley Carroll

Ashton Carroll-Curl

Alexander Cartner

Krista Cavanaugh

Luka Celik

Caroline Clarke

Thomas Cobb

Samuel Coleman

Natalie Collier

Rachel Compton

Meckenzie Creekmur

Kylie Crook

Carrington Crowell

Allie Culbertson

Hilary Curneal

Jeshua De Leon

Kaci Devine

Maria Diaz

Tanesha DiMaggio Pennington

Derek Duncan

Brayden Durham

Jaclyn Egbert

Taylor Egbert

Kaylee Evans

Matalie Fain

Tristan Foster

James Frasher

Garrett Gardner

DeAnna Garrity

Hannah Garrott

Alysia Gentry

Hunter Goodwin

Nettaea Greene

Wesley Greene

Tyler Hale

Makenna Hargis

Janet Head

Kayda Heggen

Sydnee Herring

Rachel Herron

Gracie Higgs

Elaina Hopkins

Haley Hopper

Michael Howton

Ellie Hughes

Samantha Huskey

Lauren Ingram

Alexandria Ipock-Groves

Courtney Irvin

Mary Johnson

DeAsia Johnson

Madisyn Johnson

Mallory Knight

Carrie Kovach

Braxton Langston

Maggie Larkins

Elizabeth Larkins

Baylie Lusk

Carson Mackey

Riley Marsh

Emilee Martin

Madyson Martin

Mitchell Mayes

Charles Mcelroy

Halyn Mcknight

John Melton

Ivy Milner

Ashley Moore

David Moore

Candice Morgan

Maryann Morris

Brandon Mosbey

Trace Myers

Amelia Newcom

Kayla Nichols

Desiree Oates

Jordan Opalek

Joseph O’Reilly

Parker Payton

Aaron Pendley

Alexander Pendley

Eric Perez

Charles Phelps

Jedidiah Plunkett

Jason Putman

Robin Putty

Ryder Ramsey

Dillon Richey

Theresa Roberts

Cassandra Rodgers

Mallory Rodgers

Laura Russ

Kendra Russell

Kaitlyn Sabin

Allisyn Sabo

Ashly Samuel

Brittney Samuel-Galbraith

Madeline Siddon

Mariah Simpson-Dalton

Joseph Smiley

Brayden Smith

Taylor Smith

September Stewart

Maxxwell Stobaugh

Emily Strahl

Addison Tate

Nicholas Teague

Wyatt Thomas

Bobby Thorpe

Carson Tidwell

Nicholas Tooley

Amy Townsell

Chelsea Vickery

Angel Wadlington

Stephen Wagoner

Brytton Walker

Abigail Ward

Leon Wheatley

Christopher Wheeler II

Tamara Whitaker

Abigail Wittmer

Rachel Young

Adrian Zaragoza