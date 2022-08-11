Every year the United Way of the Coalfield Allocations Committee sorts through multiple applications of deserving nonprofits to determine which will be beneficiaries of the group during the coming year.
This year, the committee has chosen 14 agencies, some new and some returning, to partner with UWC for the 2022-2023 year.
UWC Executive Director Don Howerton said the agencies are selected by whose work will make the most difference.
“The United Way of the Coalfields Allocations committee works very hard to select nonprofit organizations to do the most good with the funding we have available,” he said.
The agencies are Access for Rural Community Health, American Red Cross, CASA of Midwest KY, Hope2All Food Bank, Hopkins County 4-H, Hopkins County Community Clinic, Hopkins County YMCA Aquatic Program, Madisonville-Hopkins County Minority Economic Development Council, Muhlenberg County Opportunity Center, PACS Home Delivered Meals, The Salvation Army, Trace Industries, The Learning Center, and Sanctuary, Inc.
Out of the 14 agencies, 12 of them serve both Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties, while Hopkins County 4-H and the Hopkins County Community Clinic only serve Hopkins County.
Dee Padgett, UWC office manager, said YMCA and Sanctuary are two returning agencies this year and the Minority Economic Development is a brand new agency working with United Way this year.
Howerton said UWC targets financial stability, education, and health for all and their agencies work to make the board and staff proud.
He said these agencies have suffered through the COVID years, with both them and United Way not raising as much money and an increased workload.
“Just the fact that they are still functioning and thriving is great,” said Howerton. “It means the community cares.”
He said United Way is working to help everyone Live United.
