The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts in Madisonville will be presenting their annual Elementary Summer Arts Academy series and the first show kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. The show will be Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”
The Elementary Summer Arts Academy is made up of students aged kindergarten through fourth grade, who want to be on stage and perform. Friday night’s show features the timeless story of the world-famous candy man and his quest to find an heir by finding the golden ticket.
“It is wonderful to have all these young performers in the Glema Center during the day. They’re working hard to learn their songs and dances, and they’re having a great time doing it. When they channel this energy and excitement onto the stage on Friday, they’re sure to put on an great showcase performance,” Liz Schweizer, Glema Mahr Center for the Arts representative, said.
This show is free to the public, and the doors open at 6:30 p.m. And the show is expecting to be about 35 minutes in length. For more information or questions about the performance please call the ticket office, 270-821-2787.
