The holidays are looking a little brighter this year, with the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 approved by the CDC and FDA.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said they are expecting to get protocols on administering the vaccine once the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meets this week.
“We are hoping to get our protocols from the state this Friday,” she said. “If not, I’m sure it will be early next week.”
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said the hospital is also expecting a shipment of the children’s vaccine and protocols on how to administer it.
Quinn and Beach said they will notify the public on how and where to get the vaccine once they have all the information.
While not many children have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, Beach said they historically have spread communicable diseases.
“They do a lot of activities that involved a lot of close personal contact, and they often can be spreaders of infection,” she said.
Quinn added that now children ages five to 11 years old can be vaccinated it should help decrease hospitalizations and protect those under the age of five that live in the home.
“Vaccinated children will be less likely to spread the active infection to the other members of their household,” she said.
While the hospital and Health Department are preparing to administer doses to a new age group, the Health Department is still administering booster doses for the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, said Beach.
“We have somebody right now that is doing vaccines all day, every day here at the health department for booster doses,” she said.
Booster doses are recommended for people aged 18 years and older with health conditions that might put them at more risk, for anyone who works in a risky environment, and anyone 65 years and older, she said. The recommendation for booster doses is six months after the final dose of Moderna or Pfizer and two months after the J&J vaccine.
On Monday, the Health Department reported 92 new COVID-19 cases in the county and 205 COVID-19 related deaths.
Hopkins County is classified as red again, with an incident rate of 26.9. A red classification means there are 25 or more COVID-19 cases a day per 100,000 residents.
The hospital reported 15 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, with one vaccinated and 14 unvaccinated. There were three unvaccinated COVID-19 patients in the Critical Care Unit.
Quinn said while the COVID-19 numbers are staying steady, she and Beach are worried about the holidays coming up.
“If we get more people boosters and more first vaccinations and more children vaccinated, it will make the holidays a lot better as far as COVID is concerned,” said Beach.
She said they have had success with vaccinations, and vaccinations have made the community healthier for decades.
“Please trust the science and get out and get your vaccination,” said Beach.
If any parent has any questions about the children’s vaccine, Quinn suggests talking to their child’s pediatrician.
For more information on the vaccine, follow Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville and the Hopkins County Health Department’s Facebook pages.
To make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine or booster dose through the Health Department, call 270-821-5242 ext. 229.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.