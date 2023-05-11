For many, being a nurse is not just a job, it is a calling to help their communities. That is the case for one local nurse.
Christy Littrell, MSN, RN-BC, the chief nursing officer at Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, felt that call at a young age.
Littrell said her inspiration for becoming a nurse was her school nurse.
“She was always so kind and compassionate to the kids in her office, and I witnessed that for many years,” she said.
Littrell got the opportunity to have her former school nurse as an instructor when becoming a certified nurse aid.
“I jumped at [the chance to learn from her],” she said. “My passion for nursing continued to grow as she took us from the nursing home to the hospital clinical sites. I knew for sure it was what I wanted to do, and I began taking night classes in high school so I could enter nursing school as soon as I graduated.”
Littrell has been a nurse for 27 years and joined the Baptist Health System in 2013. She became the Chief Nursing Officer for the hospital in 2021.
“I have served in many capacities over my career, but I feel my most recent role as a nursing director helped prepare me the most,” she said. “It exposed me to working with other hospital leaders and helped me to look at the big picture. Not just what was going on in my department.”
She said the best piece of advice she got was during training with a house supervisor years ago. She asked him how he kept up with all the information he needed. He told her she did not have to know everything but be resourceful enough to figure it out.
“It has proven to be true repeatedly over the years,” she said.
Even though her role has changed over the years, she continues to serve patients at the bedside by providing support and a voice for those who are at the bedside delivering care. Littrell said she is there to remind nurses why they chose this career and why they are here.
“With each passing year, it has become more of a struggle for nurses to find their passion,” she said. “The role has changed, but at the end of the day, we chose this path because of our desire to help others.”
Littrell said she works to support the nurses by listening to their concerns and showing them that she will not ask them to do anything she is not willing to do herself.
“I like to take their suggestions where I can and turn them into quick wins that improve their workflow,” she said. “I am happy to work alongside them to help care for our patients, and I hope this demonstrates to them my passion for nursing and my understanding of the role they play in patient care.”
Since this week is National Nurse Appreciation Week, Littrell said she wanted to congratulate nurses on being a nurse.
“It is such an amazing profession with so many opportunities to explore,” she said. “The only limit is the one you set for yourself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.