As residents are beginning to rebuild after the devastating December tornado, many are finding the feral cats to be causing a mess and potentially spreading diseases throughout town.
“I am helping to remodel my daughter’s home and everywhere you turn there is cat mess,” James Hicks of Dawson Springs said during Tuesday’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting. “I have spent over $200 trying to keep these cats away and nothing works.”
Hicks shared that he is not the only one in town that is upset over this and he is the first to “do something about it”.
“The biggest part of the problem is that there are several houses in the neighborhood that pour food out and feed the cats and they keep coming back and multiplying.”
Not sure where else to turn after the Dawson Springs city council told Hicks that there is nothing they can do, he is determined to get help and find a solution.
Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield shared that although he wishes they could help, an ordinance would not hold any weight in the city limits of Dawson Springs.
“If this is a county-wide problem, the Humane Society needs to be contacted,” Whitfield said.
“Perhaps the Humane Society can trap them and take them away?” Magistrate Ronnie Noel suggested. “I would contact them and see what they can do.”
Hicks is desperate to find someone who can help, or if someone could point him in the right direction.
“People are out here trying to rebuild and make our homes beautiful again. Something needs to be done to get these cats off the streets, there are little kids running around, and who knows what diseases these cats are carrying.”
If there is anyone who is able to provide a service or any information, you are encouraged to contact the Hopkins County Fiscal Court to try to get the next course of action under way.
