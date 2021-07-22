The Dawson Springs City Council met in regular session on Tuesday July 20 and approved first reading of amended Ordinance 2021-03 where it addresses trash in order to purchase a new garbage truck. If second reading is passed, an increase of $3 per month in rates will be added to each housing unit within the city limits to pay for the vehicle.
“The garbage truck is broken down,” said Mayor Chris Smiley.
Due to this circumstance, customers experienced a delay of one day in trash collection. Garbage will be collected for the remainder of the week using a truck and trailer.
Current rates are at $18 per month ($17 for those age 65 and older), and with this proposal, the city seeks to raise the rate for single dwellings to $21 a month ($20 for those age 65 and older). Apartment buildings will be charged $21 for each dwelling as well. The first reading of the amendment passed with no objections. Council members Martha Woolsey and Dusty Vinson were absent.
In order for this increase to take place on the August bill statements, the council will meet in special session today at 5:30 p.m.
“The purpose of this meeting is the second reading of amended ordinance 2021-03 and bid opening for the garbage truck,” Smiley said.
Dawson Springs resident Dale Dantzec addressed the council with questions pertaining to the speed limit on Industrial Park Road and unkempt properties near his home.
Smiley said since Industrial Park Road is a state highway, the city has no authority to change the speed limit, although he agrees that the speed limit should be reduced.
“We’ve asked the state several times, and they monitor the traffic on that road for a while, but according to their formula, 55 m.p.h. is appropriate,” Smiley said.
As for the overgrown lawns and dilapidated properties, Smiley and council member Chris Morris said the local Code Enforcement Officer, Fred Rawley, is doing all he can do within the law to remedy those situations.
The council also motioned to accept bids placed on the properties located at 317 E Hall Street, 200 Munn Street, 301 S Main Street, and the vacant lot on Water Street — which used to house the former courthouse and jail. These properties have been maintained by the city, and by accepting these bids, the city will be relieved of said maintenance fees.
