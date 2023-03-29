The Dawson Springs Board of Education met in regular session on Monday with a visitor bringing exciting news of an anticipated wellness venture.
Jacob Dever, a 1998 graduate of Dawson Springs High School, was introduced by Superintendent Leonard Whalen as the president of the newly-established “Dawson Springs Wellness Center Booster Club.”
The “official booster club” is “looking to help pay for a wellness center up on the corner--up on the hill--in the lot as you go up the four-way on the right there that’s vacant,” said Whalen. “The district owns that lot.”
“It would be a great opportunity for the school to have this building on campus where it can be used by students during the day,” Dever added. “We’re limited on gym space here in Dawson.”
A Go Fund Me was recently published by the boosters on social media with an initial goal of $250,000. “Our bank account is set up for our booster club,” said Dever. “Our ducks are in a row.”
Dever also explained that the booster organization--with Lori Wooton serving as vice-president; Amanda Spurlin, secretary; and Lori Back, treasurer--will be working in collaboration with Pennyrile Area Development in order to take advantage of grant opportunities for the project.
“So, you’ll be taking checks, or Go Fund Me?” asked Board Chairperson Vicki Allen.
“Checks, Go Fund Me, and a Venmo is in process,” replied Dever.
The boosters will be “working closely with Amanda (Almon) in finance to ensure transparency,” Whalen said.
In his report, Director of Pupil Personnel Kent Workman announced that the graduation date for the Class of 2023 has been finalized. “Graduation will be May 19th at 7 p.m.,” he said.
Adding to the excitement of the meeting was the approval of the proposed certified, classified, substitute, and extra service employee salary tables for the 2023-24 school year. “Raises across the Board,” said Allen in the discussion.
“We need this for our people,” Whalen said.
Whalen commended Director of Finance Amanda Almon for her work on pushing numbers in order to propose the raises to the Board. He also informed those in attendance that property valuations are finally on the rise in Dawson Springs after the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado, which ensured the realization of the salary increases. In last week’s meeting of the Dawson Springs City Council, City Administrator Julie Sellers echoed the same sentiment when proposing the City’s budget.
After Vice-Chair Wes Ausenbaugh made the motion to approve the certified salary schedule, Kent Dillingham proclaimed, “I’m very happy to second.”
In other news, the Board:
• hosted the local Rotary Club’s recognition of the Staff Member of the Month, Allen Stone. Stone was selected by his peers for “embodying what the #LiveLikeLogan initiative is all about,” read Rotarian and Director of Special Programs Kristin Merrill from a statement provided in Stone’s nomination.
• recognized the achievement of Stephanie Clayton for completing a rank change through the Green River Region Educational Co-op. Clayton, a preschool teacher, “is a member of the very first cohort to obtain her rank change through this new program at GRREC,” Whalen said.
• approved the purchase of (50) 75-inch OneScreen technology devices and other accessories for classroom instruction.
• moved next month’s regularly-scheduled Board meeting to April 17 to ensure a quorum.
