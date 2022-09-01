Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development bid farewell to President Ray Hagerman, Tuesday, August 30, with the celebration of his retirement.
Family, friends and coworkers gathered at the Kentucky Innovation Station in Madisonville to enjoy time together and listen to Ray speak about his time here over the past six and a half years. Gifts from the board and personalized items from Makerspace Members were presented to Ray during this time.
“I just want to say working with this crew and being in this community for the past 6.5 years of my life has been amazing,” Hagerman said. “Part of my heart will always be here. I’m thrilled to have done whatever good we have done in the community and I look forward to see what more good things happen in the community for the future to come. This has been a very, very special time in my life. Thank you all so much.”
