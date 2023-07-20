Hopkins County is less than a week away from being able to enjoy carnival food, games, and gut-dropping rides at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair.
Fair President Tom Gulley said he thinks they have their act together and are ready to go next week.
“Hopefully, it is a good week with no rain,” he said.
The fair will be Tuesday through Saturday with pageants, contests, agriculture competitions, and events in the arena and midway all week. There will be Hot Air Balloon rides on Tuesday, a band on Thursday, karaoke all week, and a mullet contest.
“It is all about what we can put on for the community,” said Gulley. “We want the community to come out and enjoy it.”
Drew Exposition will be providing the rides again this year. Gulley said they will bring back favorites like the Scrambler and the Jekyll and Hyde, along with a new ride, the Sub Zero.
He said they will have around 10 food vendors coming this year from Christ the King, Catering Creations, Just Burgers, Let’s Get Fried, three BBQ vendors, and a new Italian truck from Breckinridge County.
“We have quite a variety,” said Gulley. “We have more this year than we had last year.”
There will also be a $500 giveaway on Friday night and a $1,000 cash giveaway on Saturday night. Tickets will be given out at the front gate and put in a barrel for a drawing those nights.
“They do not purchase the [giveaway] tickets, we give them the tickets at the gate,” said Gulley.
Fair tickets are $10 for Tuesday and Wednesday and $15 for Thursday through Saturday. The ticket price does include rides and arena events. It does not include games and food.
Gulley wanted to thank all the corporate sponsors who helped put the fair on, many of who have helped for years.
For a detailed list of events for each day, visit www.hopkinscountymadisonvillefair.com or follow the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair on Facebook. The Messenger will also publish each day’s events in the paper.
