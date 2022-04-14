Although COVID-19 cases have continued to decline across the state and in Hopkins County, a new variant of omicron, omicron B, has been discovered in the U.S.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said right now Hopkins County is doing extremely well, and the county has not had an issue with the new variant.
“The incidence in the United States is very low. The incidence in Kentucky dropped for the 11th straight week,” she said. “Kentucky as a whole is pretty much green.”
Health officials in the state and country are still watching the variant, but so far it looks pretty similar to the first Omicron variant. It seems to respond to the vaccine, and testing seems to pick it up.
“We are still in the learning phase of it, but we are not having any reason to be concerned that it is in our area right now,” said Beach.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director of Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said the current variant can impact some people significantly, but others are fin at home on their own.
“As a healthcare provider, we will continue to be here to care for and support those that require hospitalization for their infection,” she said. “We are all still watching to see what is happening in other areas with COVID-19 in hopes that there are no more large, significant surges.”
She said the hospital is happy with the numbers but is not ready to let its guard down in case they need to respond quickly. All of the hospital’s systems and procedures are still in place should they need to ramp back up for any crisis, not just COVID-19, said Quinn.
Beach and Quinn said their facilities are working to get back to normal operations after having COVID-19 dominate so much of the staff’s time for two years.
Quinn said the hospital staff is doing well and getting back to their more normal operations.
Beach said the staff at the Health Department was still working on community programs while trying to tackle COVID-19-19. Now that COVID-19 has eased up, they can refocus and re-evaluate their programs.
The Health Department covers areas in health education, nutrition, diabetes prevention, sexual risk avoidance grants, family planning, STDs, tuberculosis, and they have environmentalists who inspect restaurants, swimming pools, and septic tanks.
“We have been doing all of these things, but we are trying to regroup and give them a little extra effort,” said Beach.
Because positive cases are so low, masking is optional everywhere in the county except in health care. The Health Department and Baptist Health still require masks, and the hospital still has reduced visitation.
Beach said if someone has personal concerns like being immunocompromised, then they should still wear a mask when out in public.
“We do still encourage people to get vaccinated,” she said.
The Center for Disease Control has recommended that anyone aged 50 and over get a second booster shot if it has been four months since their first booster. They also recommend that anyone aged 12 and older who are immunocompromised should also get the second booster.
“We highly encourage anybody who is 50 plus because 91% of the deaths in people over 60 have been in unvaccinated individuals,” said Beach.
The Health Department is doing free COVID-19-29 vaccinations by appointment from 8:30 a.m. to noon and walk-ins from 1 to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Call 270-821-5242 and press appointments to make an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.