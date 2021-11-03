In an effort to conduct its major annual fundraiser during a pandemic, the Dawson Springs Rotary Club hosted a calendar fundraiser in lieu of its auction in Nov. 2020.
The calendar fundraiser was such a success that the local installation received the “Best New Fundraising Project” award from Rotary International for Division II, for clubs consisting of 21-40 members, for the 2020-21 campaign.
Due to that popularity, the calendar fundraiser is making a return in 2021. By purchasing a $20 raffle ticket, the ticket holder has 30 chances of winning from an assortment of prizes--a chance for each day in November. Each day’s prize has a minimum value of $50.
The prizes were all donated by members or friends of the Rotary, as well as local businesses. The most sought-after prize is $500 cash, which is the prize listed to be awarded for Nov. 30. Prize drawings will be held each Saturday in Nov. at 6 p.m. and will be broadcasted live on the Dawson Springs Rotary Club’s Facebook page. The first drawing will be held this week on Nov. 6.
Raffle tickets can be purchased from any club member, at the Dawson Springs location of Planters Bank on Oak Heights, or at Beauty Shop on the Square on Railroad Avenue. All proceeds from the calendar raffle go to the club’s playground project.
