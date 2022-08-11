Blessing. Thankful. Relief. Grateful. These were words most commonly overheard on Monday evening at the Back-to-School Bash in regards to the Dawson Springs Rotary Club’s donation of school supplies for every student in the Dawson Springs Independent School District for the new school session that began yesterday.
The local chapter of the Rotary received a $20,000 grant from its district in order to supply each student with the necessary supplies. “We’ve worked on getting this grant at the district level for over two months,” said Rotary President Tabatha Adams, who spearheaded the effort. Adams took office in July.
“In order to qualify for the grant, we had to provide an itemized list of how we would use the money,” Adams explained. “Jonathan sent us each individual teacher’s supply list from the previous year and contacted teachers for any updates.” Jonathan Storms is the coordinator of the school district’s Family Youth Resource Center, or FRYSC.
“Thanks to the generosity of the Rotary Club, we are able to continue to concentrate on other needs our families have,” Storms said. “We did help transport the 40 cases of supplies ordered from the post office — each case was as big as a dorm refrigerator.”
According to Adams, the Rotary Club will spend the remaining $4000 of the funding on teacher wish lists and specific needs.
Kati Griffin, and English instructor in the high school, expressed her gratitude. “The Rotary Club has taken this burden off of our families and for that we are truly thankful,” she said. “This is going to be the best year yet.”
Crystal Franklin’s home was heavily damaged in the tornado. Her sons Jakob and Jasper are Panthers, a junior and a preschooler, respectively. “Where the beginning of school is concerned, we are worry-free,” she said. “The Rotary Club helped take some things off our plate and that is wonderful.”
The district’s administrators were all smiles on Monday night, in large part due to the Rotary Club’s donation. “Thanks to the Rotary Club, our families have less to worry about, which makes the transition back-to-school much more manageable,” said Elementary Principal Jennifer Ward. “We’ve seen lots of happy faces tonight.”
“This is a literal bash,” agreed Todd Marshall, Principal of of the Jr./Sr. High School. “It’s been great to welcome our students back to campus tonight.”
Superintendent Leonard Whalen, who is a member and Past President of the local Rotary Club, witnessed his club and his staff collide in the best possible way. “Folks working together — that’s what this community is all about,” he said. “We are family, and we have proven that time and time again during this recovery and rebuilding process.”
