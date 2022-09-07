Tucked away neighboring the 4H Camp in Dawson Springs is a local business that was realized during the aftermath of the EF-4 tornado on Dec. 10.
John and Erin Rudolph, owners and operators of Rudolph’s Pet Lodge located at 422 4H Camp Drive, had the idea for their service some months before that fateful day, but the tornado helped bring their vision to fruition.
“Our first client was actually during the Dec. 10 tornado,” said Erin. “John had to meet the client at the Ideal Mart at Exit 92 to deliver their pup due to the roadblocks in effect that day.”
While the Rudolphs initially started their business out of their garage almost nine months ago, they’ve already expanded their facilities.
“We’ve been organically growing over the last nine months or so and finally decided it was time to build a dedicated building,” Erin continued. “We completed construction on the new building last week.”
As pet owners themselves, the venture seemed natural for the entrepreneurs.
“We’ve always loved dogs,” she said. “We have a pack of three of our own, so when we first started the business we figured, ‘What’s one more?’ ”
“Well, that’s turned to as many as 20,” Erin laughed.
As for services, the Rudolphs offer “boarding and training for dogs,” she explained. “Additional services include dog baths and nail trims, and we also do home visits for clients who have dogs or other pets.”
“We take walks through our trails with the dogs, and have three fenced in play areas outside as well as an indoor area,” Erin said.
John added, “Of course, dogs get regular play time together, and we have the dog T.V. playing in the background for our guests to watch.”
According to the Rudolphs, they are asked frequently about grooming services. While they don’t offer grooming, they have friends in the business who do, and will be glad to make referrals.
John and Erin have their business operations down to a science. “We color code our guests ‘green,’ ‘yellow,’ and ‘red’ to make sure that we always have a safe environment for our guests, as well as segregate the small dogs and big dogs during play time,” said John. “A ‘green’ dog plays well with others and isn’t aggressive; a ‘yellow’ dog can show signs of aggression and needs to be watched closely; and a ‘red’ dog needs to be isolated from others when he plays.”
In the new building, training to help improve behaviors can take place.
“I have a service dog of my own, so really training and behavior is my primary function,” he said.
John shared a recent success story: “We had a couple who had two dogs who fought almost constantly--to the point of overnight stays at the vet due to injuries,” he said. “When they left for vacation, they decided to use us to board their dogs.”
“Over the 10 days we had them, we worked with these two dogs daily to get them more used to each other,” he continued. “When they left our facility, their demeanor had changed completely.”
As for boarding prerequisites, “We require Bordetella, rabies, and distemper vaccines prior to boarding with us, so if you’re thinking about boarding your pet with us, make sure to get with your veterinarian to make sure those three vaccinations are up to date,” said John. “Bordetella is typically an optional vaccine and not given unless requested — -so make sure you request it — otherwise we cannot board your pet.”
“If you’re interested in boarding your dog with us, we’d love to meet you,” John said. “We offer meet and greets by appointment so you can see how we operate and we get to meet your pup.”
Those interested in utilizing the Rudolphs’ services can contact them via phone at (270)551-2134, by e-mailing rudolphspetlodge@gmail.com, or visiting their website at http://rudolphspetlodge.com.
“I owned some land here before we married, and we decided to move down here and make West Kentucky our home,” John concluded. “We’ve been here for about three years now and love this little town.”
