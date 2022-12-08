The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Christopher Michael Johnston, was charged, December 6, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
James A. Arnold, was charged, December 6, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Juan Gomez Alonzo, was charged, December 6, 2022, for no operator’s license, no registration plates, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle and failure to maintain required insurance.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following report:
James Adams, of Earlington, was charged, December 6, 2022, for failure to appear in court for the third time.
