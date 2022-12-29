Ah, winter. Cozy sweaters, hot cocoa, time with family, a crackling fire, and frozen pipes? Maybe not everything about winter is picture perfect, and this past week homeowners in Hopkins County experienced just that.
Due to the extreme weather the county experienced over the weekend, the City of Madisonville Water is requesting the public’s assistance.
Frozen water meters, and even water pipes, can burst or block water flow, resulting in expensive repair or replacement. Preventing the meter and your pipes from freezing is easier than trying to thaw them after the fact.
According to Mayor Kevin Cotton and City of Madisonville officials, over the Christmas weekend the city water system experienced higher than normal water usage. The city has determined that this is due mostly to customers who had faucets running to prevent freezing pipes, as well as leaks resulting from frozen pipes.
In the City’s most recent Facebook post about the situation, “We are asking that everyone observe their property for leaks as we have had several residences and businesses with bad leaks that required the water to be shut off. Also remember as temperatures return above freezing to turn your running/dripping faucets off to avoid a higher than normal bill.”
Other than visibly checking pipes for leaks, customers can also check their water meters. If all faucets and water using appliances in their household are turned off, the meter should have little to no movement.
If you believe you have a leak on your property, please contact the Water Distribution Department at 270-824-2140 6a.m.-3:30p.m. Monday thru Friday, or Central Dispatch 270-821-1720 after hours.
If you do have a water leak, its important to contact the city as soon as possible. Normally, in the event a customer has a water leak, the city will make adjustments to your bill. The adjustment is based on your average water use, so the longer the leak continues, the lower your adjustment will be.
