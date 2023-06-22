The Hopkins County Farmers Market is hoping to include more community businesses and bring a little more fun to kids at this Saturday’s market.
The farmers market will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Danny Peyton Educational Outdoor Pavilion in Mahr Park Arboretum.
Stephanie Hutchison, the market manager, said they wanted to do something for the kids at market one day.
“We need to bring more activities for the kids in the community, and also it helps us promote local businesses,” she said.
Hutchison said she went around town asking local businesses to donate something to the door prizes.
“I have movie passes, bowling passes, mini golf, and Bouncing B’s,” she said.
The first 25 kids who come to the farmers market will receive a $5 voucher for the Adams Breezy Hill Farm Ice Cream truck.
Along with door prizes that will be chosen every 30 minutes, and the ice cream vouchers, the market will have different games the kids can enjoy while their parents shop for local produce.
“I have checkers and tic-tac-toe,” said Hutchison. “We are going to have a scavenger hunt.”
The scavenger hunt, created by a vendor, will have the children try to match a saying to a vendor booth.
There will also be two kids’ prize baskets filled with items donated by local farmers’ market vendors.
Hutchison hopes a lot of kids come out to enjoy the games and treats at the farmers market, while also learning a little about where food comes from.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.