Parks are an important part of any community, and Dawson Springs City Park board is working to revitalize their community park in the wake of the 2021 tornado.
Tammy Workman, the park board chairman, said the park is partnering with Green Tree Plastics to reuse plastic caps and turn them into benches or picnic tables.
“There is going to be an excess of 30 benches throughout the park,” she said.
People can purchase a bench or picnic table in honor or remembrance of a loved one.
“The reason we are doing this in remembrance of or in honor of is because some people want to get it for their parents, but one is deceased, and one is still living,” said Workman. “We are just putting the names of them on the bench.”
The benches cost $470, and they already have the money to make six, but they are working on getting enough plastic to make the benches. She said it takes a little over 200 pounds of plastic to make a bench.
The kids at the school are helping to collect the lids, sorting them, and putting them into bags to be weighed.
Workman said there isn’t an end date for people to stop dropping off plastic caps because they don’t know how many people will want benches or picnic tables.
Although the benches are for the park, she said they will not be able to put the benches in the park until it is excavated and the engineer draws up the plans.
“We will get that done to see how many we will need on the engineering schematics,” said Workman.
The park board has decided to go ahead with making the benches as they get them paid for and the plastic donated because it is easier to store benches than hundreds of pounds of plastic caps.
There are several places around town to drop off plastic lids to help make the park benches. Those places are Planters Bank, Candy’s Corner, Hayes Hardware and Lumber, Beauty on the Square, Brasher’s Hometown Hardware, City Hall Annex, the Dawson Springs Independent School Board Office, Dawson Springs Elementary School, and Dawson Springs High School.
For more information or to stay up to date, follow Dawson Springs City Park Rebuild on Facebook. Anyone interested in purchasing a bench or picnic table can also reach out through Facebook.
