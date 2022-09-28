Albeit a rarity, the Dawson Springs Board of Education met on Monday evening and discussed the business at hand for September in only 34 minutes.
In her report, Elementary Principal Jennifer Ward announced that parent-teacher conferences are scheduled for Oct. 13 and Oct. 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. More information will be released in the near future on these conferences.
Ward also introduced teacher Lauren Hibbs, who detailed the “Check-In, Check-Out” initiative. There are 14 students in grades K-4 in the program who check-in and check-out with 13 mentors daily. The objectives of the Check-In and Check-Out system are to “cut down on office referrals and increase attendance,” said Hibbs.
In its beginning stages, the program was described as “wonderful” by Ward.
In his enrollment report, Director of Pupil Personnel Kent Workman told the Board that there are 50 students currently enrolled in preschool, while Kristin Merrill, Director of Special Programs, added “with more to come” to the Little Panther Academy.
In his Superintendent’s Report, Leonard Whalen told the Board to mark their calendars for Friday, Oct. 14. The PTO Fall Festival will be held that evening downtown on the square.
Local fans of “Dancing in the Streets” will note that there is an installment of that event scheduled for the same evening in the same location.
“Mr. Williamson will be hosting Dancing in the Streets on one side of Railroad Avenue, while the Fall Festival will be held on the other side as it usually is,” said Ward. According to Ward, the vendors that frequent Dancing in the Streets will be accessible to those attending the Fall Festival as well.
The remainder of the meeting was spent discussing the working budget for fiscal year 2023 as presented by Amanda Almon. In terms of the contingency fund, “There is a state requirement of 2% for ‘rainy day’ funds,” Almon said. “In the general fund, we have a current contingency percentage at 10.89%, or a total of $633,985 budgeted.”
“The total contingency is $189,740 more than fiscal year 2021-22--which was $444,245 or 8.66%,” said Almon.
In other monies, Fund 2 includes state grants of $390,634 and $542,383 in federal grants; there is a budget of $5,820,066 for the General Fund; with SEEK funding currently set at $3,256,815.
The Board unanimously approved the budget, totaled at $8,137,327 as presented.
