Dawson Springs is about to become a little sweeter.
Robert and Khrystal Delosh plan to open the town’s newest business, Main Street Sweet Treats and Eats, within the next couple of weeks. As you can gather from its name, it is located downtown at 118 S. Main St.
Dawsonians were given a taste of what is to come in the form of rosettes on Independence Day. The Deloshes handed out the free cookies all day while receiving a warm welcome from Dawson Springs residents.
“Our meet-and-greet went much better than expected,” said Khrystal. “We had so many wonderful people stop by.”
One drive down South Main Street and you’ll instantly notice the color scheme of the bakery, which has become the talk of the town.
“After we purchased the building and decided that we were going to open a bakery/cafe with a 1950s-’60s feel to it, we went to a flea market in Florida looking for things for our new home,” Khrystal said when explaining the inspiration for the building’s hue of choice. “We came across a gentleman who had jadeite glass — Robert and I really liked the color and it fit the era we were wanting to go with.”
Chances are, when you take a stroll down South Main Street, you’ll also see the Deloshes’ 1958 Ford Fairlane parked out front. It’s difficult to miss, as the classic car is painted in the same color theme as the bakery and the pale-green glassware popular in the mid-20th century.
“We took a piece of the jadeite glass to a paint supply shop, had the color made, and Robert painted the car to match our concept of the building,” she said.
The meet-and-greet on July 4 was exactly that, as the Deloshes are new to Dawson Springs. Khrystal is originally from Washington State, while Robert, who builds custom cars, was raised in New Mexico. The couple met in Washington while Robert was working on a car, and his trade has allowed them to live in several places in the western United States and in Florida.
“We chose Dawson Springs for several reasons,” Khrystal said of fulfilling their dreams of a business venture and home. “Number one was that we wanted a small community with a good school for our daughter, Kailey.”
“We weren’t tied down to a single place, and once we were ready to settle down in one spot we started looking — since Robert and I have been together, we talked about living above a business we owned,” Khrystal continued. “One day, we came across an ad in Dawson Springs and we fell in love with it instantly.”
Rosettes, Main Street Sweet Treats and Eats’ signature cookie, will be a staple on the menu once the bakery opens for business. Khrystal’s other specialties will be featured on the menu as well, including chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, no-bake, and meringue cookies, divinity (with or without nuts in many flavors), fudge, doughnuts, scones, and cupcakes.
Robert’s forte is bread, and it will also have a prominent place on the menu.
“We will offer rise breads, such as cinnamon rolls, brioche, sourdough, pumpernickel, baguette and more, and no-rise breads like zucchini, chocolate zucchini, and banana,” Khrystal said. “We plan to base our menu around what the people of Dawson Springs love, so as time goes on, items will change.”
As for their future intentions, “We will be offering coffee in several flavors, along with tea, lemonade, and soda,” said Khrystal. “We plan to open up all of the building and have a cafe-style bakery with breakfast items — such as pancakes and breakfast burritos — and lunch items — such as soups, salads, and sandwiches — with a small arcade.”
“We are happy and excited to be here and cannot wait to get to know everyone,” she concluded. In the meantime, you can follow Main Street Sweet Treats and Eats on Facebook.
