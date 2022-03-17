During this past week’s Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting, members of the Long Term Disaster Recovery Committee requested a piece of property on Barnsley Road to construct a building to house all donated materials and supplies for tornado victims. According to the Long Term Disaster Recovery Committee, there is no where to put and store these donated items right now.
As presented to the court, the first stage of this project is getting the property secured and built in Hopkins County, and secondly one would be constructed in Dawson Springs. Fiscal Court members agreed to this wish, and passed motion to lease the land out in order to build a 60x100 foot building with a cement floor, 16 foot ceilings and a 12x12 foot doorway.
Funding for this project will be coming from the United Way, in the amount of $154,000, in four different stages. It is also looking hopeful that more money will be coming in as time goes on.
As far as the exact site location, that is still being determined as there are a few different spots that could be viable, it just needs to be accessible to electricity.
Magistrates Ronnie Noel and Charlie Beshears made note that the building could potentially be donated back to the county in the future if need be. The building will be used for storage of supplies and donations until such a time that it is no longer needed.
“It will be built with donated materials and grant monies,” Beshear said. “We want to make sure that United Way gets credit for what they’re giving.”
Magistrate Hannah Myers added that, “Court needs to check to see if work needs to be bid out, as well as insurance liabilities.”
“Once no longer needed the building will revert back to the county for multiple project uses in the future if needed,” Magistrate Noel said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.