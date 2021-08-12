Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Wednesday:
Carieann Osmer, 31, of Dawson Springs, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Shawn Siria, 51, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with speeding, no registration plates, no operator’s moped license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, possession of marijuana, failure to appear and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Kimberly Eden, 47, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with non-payment of court costs and failure to appear.
Shannon Copeland, 42, of Dawson Springs, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Maria Faith, 54, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with driving on a DUI suspended license.
Joseph Allard, 35, of Paducah, was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking.
Joy Robinson, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
Stacy McKinney, 47, of Princeton, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Treysean Prentice, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with tampering with physical evidence and possession of synthetic drugs.
