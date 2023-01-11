After last month’s announcement of a $100,000 donation from Casey’s General Store and Gatorade, the Board of Directors of the Dawson Springs City Park have resolved to begin 2023 in the interest of full-disclosure, making sure all interested parties are aware of and welcomed to its monthly meetings.
The Park Board met in regular session on Tuesday evening in the council chambers of the municipal building to discuss grants, Phase I of the rebuild, and proposals intended for the city council.
“We want to be completely transparent with the rebuilding of the park,” said Board Chairperson Tammy Workman, speaking of the process now plaguing the Board following the destruction of the EF-4 tornado on Dec. 10, 2021.
The City is also under new administration, as Jenny Sewell took office as mayor on Jan. 1. One of the goals for her term in the mayor’s seat is to ensure that all of the City’s boards and committees follow the Open Meetings and Open Records Act.
“That’s the law, that’s the way it’s intended to be, and that’s the way it’s going to be,” she said in a brief interview following the meeting.
Workman began the meeting with an update on recent grant work.
“Each time we meet, I will bring a list of grants,” she said. “We’re going to have to divide and conquer.”
The list divided among Workman and Board members Rebekah Dalton, Elizabeth Robinson, Amanda Scott, and Zack Willett included the potential for grant awards ranging from $3500 to $3.5 million. Jordan Dalton, as president of the Dawson Springs Youth League, was in attendance to collaborate with the Park Board. In an update to the city council last fall, Workman estimated that the park rebuild would cost approximately $5 million.
“There is a park in Tennessee--that’s where I got this list from,” Workman said concerning the list she presented Tuesday evening. “We had a volunteer in town from Operation Blessing--he gave me this info from their park.”
The Board approved a motion made by Robinson to make three proposals to the city council at its meeting next week, which includes: allowing city engineer Frank Williams to subcontract the detailed engineer plans for Phase I of the rebuild; giving permission for Helping Projects, in conjuction with Little Tikes, to proceed with the installation of the playground on the former tennis court area; and permitting Jody Johnson and Donnie Mills to move ahead with moving the BBQ pits.
“Phase I of the rebuild will be the ballfields, two parking areas, and the concession stand,” said Workman. “The t-ball field will have to be done first due to the grant that was in motion before the tornado.”
According to Workman, the small blue playground equipment located adjacent to the concession stand will also be moved to a fenced-in area in a future phase as it was salvageable.
Those citizens interested in helping the Board with the rebuild can do so in two ways. If you become aware of a grant opportunity that the Board can apply for, please direct those possibilities to Workman by phone or text at (270)836-0463 or e-mail southernbellesandnotions@gmail.com.
You can also help the City and Board collect plastic lids and caps, which will be recycled to make the benches and picnic tables for the park. Plastic lids and caps with a recycle number of 2, 4, or 5 (such as drink bottle caps, medicine bottle caps, butter lids, etc.) will be accepted and used towards the project. Clean and dry lids and caps can be dropped off at Planters Bank, Beauty Shop on the Square, Candy’s Corner, Hayes Hardware, Brasher’s Hometown Hardware, City Hall Annex, or any of the offices affiliated with the Dawson Springs Independent School System.
Benches and tables can be purchased to be placed at the park in honor or in memory of loved ones. A bench is $470, while a table is $870. Interested parties can contact Workman at the aforementioned information. Up to two names can be engraved on each piece of furniture.
The next meeting of the Park Board is on Tuesday, February 14 at 5 p.m. in the council chambers of the municipal building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.