On Wednesday, just in time for the start of school, Dawson Springs Police unveiled the new police cruiser that will be used by the Dawson Springs Independent Schools Resource Officer.
The cruiser was donated from the fleet of the Jeffersontown Police Department to the DSPD following the Dec. 10 tornado. L&W Emergency Equipment in Lawrenceburg, KY provided the graphics. DSPD did their best to keep the cruiser a secret until the start of school.
— Submitted
