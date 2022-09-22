The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Hunter Grant Davis, was charged, September 20, 2022, for theft by unlawful taking.
• Jason E. Miller, was charged, September 20, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree.
• Robert E. Kemp, was charged, September 20, 2022, for shoplifting.
• Charles Michael Pillow, was charged, September 20, 2022 for possession of handgun by convicted felon, disorderly conduct, wanton endangerment,fleeing or evading police on foot, and receiving stolen property of more than $1,000.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
• Michael S. Meatris, of Morton’s Gap, was charged, September 19, 2022, for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, fleeing or evading police on foot and escape in the second degree.
